FILE - Authorities disperse protesters out of a park in Kenosha, Wis. in this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo. On this evening, Kyle Rittenhouse used his Smith & Wesson AR-style semi-automatic to shoot three people, killing two. After a roughly two-week trial, a jury will soon deliberate whether Rittenhouse is guilty of charges, including murder, that could send him to prison for life. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)