LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Louisiana residents are once again dodging overturned cars on the roads, trudging through knee-deep water to find their homes flooded and pledging to rebuild after Hurricane Delta blew through the besieged part of the state.
Delta made landfall Friday with top winds of 100 mph.
It then moved over Lake Charles, a city where Hurricane Laura damaged nearly every building in late August.
No deaths from Delta have been reported so far. But a leading cause of the 32 attributed to Laura was carbon monoxide poisoning from generators used in buildings without electricity.
Delta weakened into a tropical depression, but forecasters warned of flash flood and storm surge danger in areas from Texas to Mississippi.
