COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 18,000 ballots in the 2020 election in South Carolina already have been cast.
Absentee voting began Monday with a number of counties opening polling places where voters can cast an absentee ballot in person.
Lines formed in Greenville, Columbia, Charleston, Spartanburg, Rock Hill and other places Monday.
Some people waited as long as two hours, but waits of about an hour were more common.
Absentee voting is open to everyone after South Carolina lawmakers citing the COVID-19 pandemic removed the requirement that voters have an excuse to vote absentee.
Election workers are also bracing for a number of absentee ballots by mail.
