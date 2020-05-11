GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – In-person services will resume at one of Greenville’s oldest churches this coming Sunday.
First Presbyterian Church in downtown Greenville said their worship services will resume on Sunday, May 17.
Services will be held in the Sanctuary at 8, 9:30, and 11 a.m. with many guidelines and protocols in place to help protect the health and safety of the congregation and church staff. The full set of Reopening Guidelines and Protocols can be found at http://www.firstpresgreenville.org/ReopeningGuidelines.
“In compiling these guidelines, the health of the congregation has been uppermost in our minds, and we have sought to follow advice from the Centers of Disease Control and local medical professionals,” said Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Richard Gibbons in a news release “We strongly encourage anyone who is considering attending in-person services to review the full list of protocols and guidelines before making a decision.”
Gibbons said strict social distancing measures will be in place and the church is asking all attendees to wear a mask for the duration of worship, and that no families with children under the age of five attend. Individuals that are at a higher risk due to pre-existing conditions, or those with any symptoms of either COVID-19 or a respiratory infection, are also asked not to attend.
There will be no small groups, nurseries, or Sunday School services either.
