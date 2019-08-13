WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) Interested in fostering or adopting a furry friend?
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a home for a good boy they say was rescued from the streets in Walhalla in early August.
According to deputies, they first started receiving calls about a stray 5-year-old chocolate lab on August 4. Thankfully, they were able to rescue the lab, now named Lucky, and get him to the Oconee County Humane Society.
While they were checking him out, staff diagnosed Lucky with sarcoptic mange. Not to worry, though - deputies say he's been receiving treatment for the last week.
Lucky should be cured, and no longer contagious, within the next three weeks.
After that, he's ready for a new home! Anyone interested in fostering or adopting the happy guy can call the Oconee County Humane Society (864) 882-4719 or feel free to meet him in person at 1925 Sandifer Boulevard Seneca, SC 2968.
MORE NEWS:
Sheriff: Man facing attempted murder, other charges after firing shots at officers, trooper during pursuit in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.