PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) During this season of giving, two local groups decided to donate thousands of dollars to Pickens County students in need.
5 Points Church in Easley and Berkshire Hathaway realtors donated a total of $11,000 to thirteen Pickens County schools in hopes of paying off students' school lunch balances.
The groups handed over their checks to the district Monday.
5 Points' donation of $8,500 completely took care of all remaining lunch tabs for students attending Easley schools, while Bershire Hathaway's $2,500 helps out the tabs at Liberty and Dacusville schools.
The Pickens County School District posted about the donations to their Facebook page.
"We are very grateful for these Christmas gifts to our students and their families," the post says.
The donations help take the burden off parents, and help put the focus of the holiday back on family and love.
