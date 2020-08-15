GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Week four of the USL League One season was another victory for the Greenville Triumph, but the win for the still-undefeated team was even sweeter Saturday night.
Wearing new Palmetto blue jersey tops, the Triumph trounced the Chattanooga Red Wolves 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Australian striker Lachlan McLean. The late-game goals have been a common theme for the Triumph's wins in 2020, but that goal was even more special with the cheers of fans for the first time at Legacy Early College this season.
The COVID-19 pandemic saw USL officials keeping fans out of the stands for games as a precaution to curb the spread of the virus. But with hand sanitizer stocked up and fans socially distanced, the Triumph were victorious, with the crowd's roar singing in players' ears at the home field.
The mark in the W column was still hard-fought, however. The Red Wolves hit the ground running and put the Triumph under pressure with collected aggression. After 45 minutes on the field, the Triumph and the Red Wolves went to the locker rooms tied at nil.
But Greenville got its gumption in the second half, changing formation and making some substitutions at the behest of head coach John Harkes. This helped open up flanks on the left side for forward Alex Morrell. Eventually, Morrell found space behind Chattanooga's defense and connected with the newcomer McLean for the Australian's first career goal, and the only goal of the night.
With fans cheering, the Triumph stays on top of the League One leader board with four wins, zero losses, and one draw.
