BOSTON (AP) — A texting company run by a top Trump campaign aide was used to send thousands of targeted, anonymous text messages that urged supporters to rally where votes were being counted in Philadelphia on Thursday.
They falsely claimed the Democrats were trying to steal the presidential election.
Two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition they not be further identified said the texts were sent using phone numbers leased to the text-messaging platform Opn Sesame.
Its CEO is Gary Coby, the Trump campaign's digital director. Coby declined to comment.
A spokesperson for the Trump campaign said it did not send the texts.
More news: White House chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus
(1) comment
Can anyone prove it's a false claim? I can't believe that many people voted for biden.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.