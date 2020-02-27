Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Parents could see additional law enforcement on a middle school campus in Western North Carolina this morning following alleged threats made on Wednesday.
According to officials in the Buncombe County School District, a concerning but non-specific message was found on a wall at Erwin Middle School.
The district says administrators and the school resource officer were immediately notified and an investigation began.
As a result of the message, officials say extra school resource officer presence will be on campus today out of an abundance of caution.
The school says they are appreciative of students as they keep watch over their classmates and campus and continue to report anything unusual to school administration and teachers.
Parents with questions or concerns can reach out to the district office.
More news: Cold, windy conditions dominate Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.