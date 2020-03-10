Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for Buncombe County Schools confirmed the discovery of a threatening message Monday.
Officials say the message was found written on the wall at Koontz Intermediate School.
We're told both the school's resource officer and the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are now investigating.
The school district says additional school resource officers will be on campus Tuesday to maintain the safety of the school.
Administrators sent a message home to parents Monday afternoon informing them of the situation.
