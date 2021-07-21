ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - As a result of an investigation into increasing gun violence, Asheville police said two guns with extended magazines and drugs were found during an arrest Tuesday.
Police said after taking Deandre Laquail Jackson into custody, the following items were seized:
- Glock 29 10mm pistol with extended magazine
- Ruger LCP .380 pistol with extended magazine
- 3.15 grams of suspected Fentanyl
- $5,164
Jackson was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule VI controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, and possession of drugs paraphernalia, according to police.
Jackson was released after making a $25,000 secured bond.
