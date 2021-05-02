GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Prosper Hall hosted an event on Sunday for attendees to meet the school's founders and learn more about the new school.
Amanda Lenar said in a press release for the school, "what began as a micro-school out of necessity due to the COVID-19 pandemic has grown into a brick-and-mortar school within White Oaks Baptist Church near downtown Greenville. Incorporating proven teaching methods, conscious discipline, a Christian influence, and a holistic approach to the individual."
According to school officials, the school uses the Reggio Emilia approach, a style that uses a student centered and self-guided curriculum.
School officials say that they are currently enrolling for the 2021 to 2022 school year with two kindergarten classes and one first grade class. They add that there are only fifteen students per class.
To learn more, please visit Prosper Hall (prosperhallgreenville.com).
