GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The India Association of Greenville announced Friday that the HOLI festival scheduled for March 8 will be postponed.
Organizers said the Greenville festival, resembling the colorful springtime celebrations by those of Hindu faith in India, will be re-scheduled at another date.
Below is a statement posted on the festival’s Eventbrite page on Friday:
Dear Community Members,
We regret to inform you that “HOLI” event scheduled for Sunday, March 08th, at Sunset Park, Greenville has been Postponed to a future date.
We understand that this change may cause disappointment for some of you, but we are committed to hosting this event at a later date and have to wait little longer to have the fun of playing with color.
If you have purchased your ticket in advance, you may request refund via eventbrite or can apply towards this event in future.
Should you have any questions, Please feel to reach out to IAG President by email president@myiag.org.
We thank you in advance for your understanding and looking forward for your continued support.
The Vedic Center of Greenville said people people can also use any already purchased tickets to enjoy a day of play at the Children's Museum of Greenville on Sunday.
The Vedic Center also said the decision to postpone was due to coronavirus concerns.
Below is what the church posted on Facebook:
HOLI FESTIVAL
OF COLOURS
POSTPONED
Dear Community members,
In light of the coronavirus [COVID-19] situation, we regretfully have to postpone the "HOLI" event scheduled for Sunday, March 08th, at Sunset Park, Greenville to a future date.
We made this difficult decision, keeping community interest in mind and the safety of all those attending the event.
We understand that this change may cause disappointment for some of you, but we are committed to hosting this event at a later date and you will have to wait little longer to have the fun of playing with color.
If you have purchased your ticket in advance, you may request refund by writing to us or apply towards this event in future, or you can redeem your ticket for a day of play at The Children's Museum of the Upstate on Sunday.
We thank you in advance for your understanding and looking forward to your continued support.
