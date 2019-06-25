SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A former Landrum police officer has been indicted for misconduct and unlawful communication, according to the bills of indictment which were returned in May.
The grand jury found that Michael Stoneman, 31, willfully and unlawfully committed misconduct between October 2016 and December 2017 while he was serving as a police officer in the town of Landrum.
He is accused of sending a photograph of his genitals to a woman, having sex with the woman on multiple occasions, and failing to respond to a call for service while having sex.
Stoneman is also accused of texting threatening messages to intimidate or harass the victim.
Per the indictment, a portion of the threatening message read, “And if it was you that told him and it (expletive) up me getting my (expletive) job back that I applied for today I will skull (expletive) you until you die.”
Jail records show Stoneman was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on June 21.
