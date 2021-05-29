GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Chapter of Democrats For Life of America and Death Penalty Action announced they were gathering on Saturday to protest against the death penalty.
The group gathered in front of the Peace Center in downtown Greenville, SC.
Officials say that the purpose of the rally was to protest the death penalty and a recent bill signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster. The law allows prisoners to be executed by a firing squad or the electric chair if the needed drugs for lethal injection are not available.
Reverent Sharon Risher, who lost his mother and cousins during the Mother Emanuel Church massacre in Charleston, said at the event, “because what happened in that church on June 17, 2015, should’ve never happened. And my job, even being as hard as it is, I don’t want people to die. I believe because of my faith that God sees all of us as people that can be redeemed."
To learn more about the South Carolina Chapter of Democrats For Life of America, please visit Democrats For Life of America.
To learn more about Death Penalty Action, please visit Death Penalty Action.
Pictures from the event can be seen here.
More news: Williamston PD wants help finding two suspects accused of child neglect
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.