GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A collection of organizations gathered on Saturday in Cleveland Park to protest against America's involvement in Latin American countries.
The groups announced the protest via Facebook on Friday. The announcement outlined their issues with America's actions in; Cuba, Haiti, Columbia, Venezuela and Nicaragua.
The full announcement can be found on the Malcolm X Center's Facebook page.
They gathered beside the Major Rudolf Anderson Jr. Memorial in Cleveland Park at around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Here are some photos from the event.
