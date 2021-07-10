TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina)- A group gathered at Trailblazer park in Travelers Rest and walked to Grandview Cemetery for unity.
The group gathered around 11:00 a.m. and began the walk.
In addition to the walk, they are collecting school supplies. Anyone that wants to donate school supplies can take them to Mojo's in Travelers Rest.
