OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Oconee County Emergency Management says a boat has successfully retrieved a group of people along Lake Jocassee, who were stuck on the water and could not get back, officials say.
Scott Krein with Oconee County Emergency Management says that the people were lost paddling on the water, and crews are working to find them. He said the water is very rough due to storms moving through the area.
Crews were staged along Devils Fork landing to work the scene.
FOX Carolina's crews are en route to learn more.
