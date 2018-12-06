Monmouth Junction, NJ (FOX Carolina) - Infant ibuprofen sold at several major retailers like Walmart, CVS, and Family Dollar are being recalled because they might contain a higher concentration of ibuprofen which could lead to potential risks in infants.
Tris Pharma, Inc, based in New Jersey, said lots sold under the aforementioned brands are impacted by the recall. The products were labeled to contain 50 mg of Ibuprofen per 1.25 mL.
The company said in their voluntary recall that there is a "remote possibility" the increased amount could lead to permanent kidney injury in infants.
The impacted products bear lot numbers 00717009A, 00717015A, 00717024A from Walmart; 00717024A from CVS; and 00717024A from Family Dollar.
The packages are labeled with NDC (National Drug Code) numbers of 49035-125-23 from Walmart, 59779-925-23 from CVS and 55319-250-23 from Family Dollar.
Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Tris Customer Service at 732-940-0358 (Monday through Friday, 8:00am ET- 5:00pm PT) or via email at Customer Service Email .
Read their complete recall here.
