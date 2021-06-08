ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Socials Services says officials with the AnMed Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Anderson accepted an infant surrendered under Daniel’s Law, The Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.
DSS says the baby was born on June 5, weighing seven pounds and one ounce.
Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Anderson County DSS took custody of the child.
A permanency planning hearing is scheduled for July 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the Anderson County Family Court located at 100 South Main Street.
