UPSTATE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lead infectious disease experts are discussing whether or not the COVID-19 booster shot will be recommended for the general public.
Currently, only the immuno-compromised are approved. That means people who are at high-risk or vulnerable with a reduced ability to fight infections; such as those who live in nursing homes or hospital staff.
We spoke to Clemson infectious disease expert Lior Rennert.
He says the ingredients that are in your first dose or two are the same ingredients in the booster shot.
"The third dose is the same as the first and second dose," said Rennert.
Rennert says it is recommended to wait eight months after your last dose of the vaccine. However, they are still looking at studies about this time frame.
"There is some evidence that there may a bit of waning immunity with the mRNA vaccines and some of the other vaccines," Rennert said.
He says, what this means is, overtime, the effectiveness of the vaccine is going to decline, like any vaccine. So, for those at low risk, it may not be worth a third dose because your vaccine is still effective.
Diane Brannan, of Easley, recently got her booster shot.
"I had three strokes," Brannan said, "I have a granddaughter that had leukemia. And we wanted to stay protected for her as well as her family."
Brennan says her health has been consistent following her shots.
"It's up to each and every one individually. I'm not here to persuade you. Everybody's got their opinions about things, but I'm just here to tell you that I've had no side effects and my family members that have also received the shot," Brannan said.
Rebecca Wilson, of Liberty, didn't hesitate to get her shot. Wilson says she also had COVID previously and would not want to go through it again.
"I wanted to get the booster shot because I was diagnosed with terminal cancer in September of last year," Wilson said.
Wilson says her experience was fine as well.
"The only side effect I had was my arm was sore, but I didn't get any other kind of sickness. I felt fine. I was able to work," Wilson said.
Both women are immuno-compromised. Brannan says she hopes everyone makes the right decision to protect themselves and others. She worries for the healthcare workers.
"I truly believe that if there's anything that protect your health, you should do it," Brannan said.
Rennert says unless your brand of vaccine is unavailable, or you don't know which shot you took, stick the same brand.
"It is encouraged to take the dose that you have originally gotten," said Rennert.
He notes there is no evidence of a biological risk if you mix vaccines, but because there are limited studies on this, he says it's best to remain consistent.
Rennert says he feels the low-risk, vaccinated population will be safe without a booster shot for now. He says your COVID-19 vaccine, without the booster, can still protect you from a severe case of COVID-19, hospitalization, and the Delta Variant.
