GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Inflation concerns continue to grow as consumer prices continue to rise.
Families are filling the pressure.
Grocery store visits, prices at the pump, retail shopping; it’s all gotten more expensive.
Consumers are paying more attention to those receipts.
With winter weather moving closer to the Carolinas, grocery stores are packed and shelves are empty.
Price and demand increase, plus item shortages are a recipe for disaster.
“We actually sat down at the beginning of this year and reworked budgets. We didn’t make anymore money but we have to reallocate. So, groceries are costing more so therefore our eating out budget went down,” said Kathryn Gamet.
She is a wife and mother of six children. The budget for the Gamer family is $150 a week for groceries.
