ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Ingles Markets announced Monday that customers will be required to face coverings while shopping in Ingles supermarkets beginning on Tuesday July 21 to help in the fight against COVID-19.
Ingles cites the CDC calling cloth face coverings “one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus” in their decision.
Signs announcing the face covering requirement will pe posted at all store entrances, and in-store announcements will be made repeatedly.
Young children and customers with medical conditions who are not able to wear face coverings will be exempt.
“In addition to requiring a facial covering, we are continuing our enhanced sanitation practices and regularly cleaning all high-touch surfaces to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Our one-way aisles to encourage social distancing remain in place as will our plexiglass sneeze guards,” Ingles Markets stated in a news release.
MORE NEWS - Bystander killed during fight at South Carolina Waffle House
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.