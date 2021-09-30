ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Ingles Markets announced they are offering booster doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible patients.
Booster doses act to prolong immunity to the SARS-Cov-2 virus after the primary vaccination series has been completed.
Ingles Pharmacy continues to offer first and second doses of the vaccine to patients 12 years of age and older, according to a press release from Ingles Markets. All pharmacy locations also offer third doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for patients who are moderately severely immunocompromised 28 days after second doses are administered.
“Receiving authorization for booster doses of Pfizer allows our pharmacists to offer even more protection to some of the most vulnerable patients we serve. We’re proud that we can continue to aid our communities by prolonging protection from the virus by offering booster doses,' said Ron Freeman, chief financial officer for Ingles Market in a press release.
Patients can schedule appointments for the booster at this link https://appointments.ingles-markets.com.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.