ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Ingles Markets, Inc. announced that the company will partner with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to administer the coming COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Ingles, pharmacies will receive direct allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine once it is approved for its safety, efficiency, and is recommended for use in the U.S.
“We are honored to have been selected to partake in the plan to maximize access to COVID-19 vaccines and to serve our patients and communities; our goal is to provide convenient and safe administration of vaccines,” said Ron Freeman, Chief Financial Officer in a news release.
The company also mentioned that Ingles pharmacies has administered flu vaccines during the pandemic.
Ingles Market, Inc. said they plan to prioritize the safety and health of their community by continuing heightened cleaning measures and precautions, educating their customers, and wearing protective equipment.
