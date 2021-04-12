ASHVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Employees at Ingles will receive paid time once they are fully vaccinated says the company.
The company says full-time associates will receive 10 hours of paid time and part-time associates will receive five hours of paid time.
Ingles says it has hosted vaccination clinics at its corporate headquarters and distribution center in Black Mountain, North Carolina.
The grocery chain's pharmacies in North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee are administering vaccines for customers.
To register for a vaccine, visit www.ingles-markets.com or call the pharmacy at a nearby Ingles store.
