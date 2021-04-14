ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) Ingles Markets says it is working to vaccinate its distribution center and office associates with on-side clinics.
Clinic events were set up to make the vaccination process convenient for its essential workers says the Company.
Ingles Markets says it has taken a proactive approach to protect employees' health and wellbeing. It is also promoting vaccine uptake by offering associates paid time for getting the fully vaccinated.
