Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending July 4.
According to SCDEW, 16,062 people file an initial claim last week. That's down 897 from the previous week.
Greenville County saw initial claims this past week totaling 1,529, edging out Richland County for the most in the state. In the last five weeks, no county in the state saw above 2,000.
In the last 16 weeks, the total number of claims in the state has risen to 651,750. SCDEW says more than $2.9 billion has been paid in a combination of UI benefits and CARES Act programs.
“We are now approaching a big financial shift nationwide as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program is set to expire on Saturday, July 25. According to the CARES Act, the FPUC expiration date depends on how each state defines its benefit week. In South Carolina, our claim week runs Sunday-Saturday, setting Saturday, July 25 as the last day the weekly $600 FPUC benefit can be disbursed in the state. With that being said, many South Carolina businesses are eagerly looking for workers. They have created safe, healthy and, in many instances, virtual workplaces,” says Employment and Workforce Executive Director, Dan Ellzey.
“If the FPUC program expires as expected, individuals need to be prepared for this change and aware of the many reemployment services available through the SC Works centers across the state. While some of the SC Works centers have offered reemployment services online and over the phone throughout the pandemic, many of these centers have reopened their facilities to the public."
Ellzey urged the public to utilize the SC Works Online System tutorial on how to search for available jobs in their area. The tutorial can be viewed on YouTube by clicking here.
More news: ACSO charges two in death of Leonna Wright, including man originally named person of interest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.