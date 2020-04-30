Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - For the second week in a row, the State of South Carolina has seen a decrease in initial unemployment claims from the previous week.
This decrease is only the second one since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
Initial claims for the week ending April 25, numbered at 65,159. That marked a decrease of 7,957 initial claims from the previous week.
“For the second week in a row, we have had a significant decline in the number of individuals filing initial claims for unemployment. From a high of 87,686 two weeks ago, the 65,134 new claims this week this week reflect a drop of 22,552 claims. While this apparent trend is good news, the fact remains that we have a record number of unemployed people. We want everyone to know that we are doing everything
we can to simplify the system and help people successfully navigate the claims process."
Greenville and Spartanburg counties continued to lead the state in initial claims last week, with Greenville having 8,809 and Spartanburg having 6,326.
Over the last six weeks, the state has seen 406,889 claims and the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has paid more than $585 million in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs.
SCDEW says they have extended call center hours to run from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Friday and from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday. The call center can be reached at 1-866-831-1724.
You can visit the COVID-19 Resource Hub, or the agency's social media platforms for updated information.
More news: 30 million Americans have filed initial unemployment claims since mid-March
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.