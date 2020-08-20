Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending August 15.
According to SCDEW, 7,255 people filed an initial claim last week. That's up 1,334 from the previous week.
After coming in second for initial claims in the state the past two weeks, Greenville County once again had the most in the state. Last week, Greenville County reported 689 claims, while Richland County dropped to second with 672.
“Although this week’s initial claims data exhibited an uptick, fluctuation of claims data is common. Our teams have reviewed the available information and there is no significant singular event that can account for the increase. As we continue an overall downward trend in the numbers, it might present a more accurate picture to begin to look at initial claims data month-over-month rather than slight changes in week-over-week numbers. For instance, the four-week period from claim week ending June 27 to claim week ending July 18 saw 67,248 initial claims; however the most recent four-week period from claim week ending July 25 to claim week ending August 15 saw 34,279 initial claims – nearly half of the number for the prior month’s time,” states executive director Dan Ellzey.
“Our agency is continuing to look for additional ways we can provide resources and assistance to claimants through the claims process. Our dedicated call center staff are working extended hours on Monday and Tuesday to help on the highest call volume days and we have launched a brand new claim status tracker within the MyBenefits portal that allows claimants to see their status in real time. Claimants can find this claim tracker by logging into their portal and selecting the Claim Status tab at the top of their screen. This is just one additional way we are continuously looking for ways to improve our processes to help those looking to us for answers,” concludes Ellzey.
In the last 22 weeks, the total number of claims in the state has risen to 719,704. SCDEW says more than $3.81 billion has been paid in a combination of UI benefits and CARES Act programs.
Due to the high volume of calls, officials say they have extended call center hours on Monday and Tuesday to now run 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. The rest of the week remains the same with hours on Wednesday - Friday running 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - noon.
