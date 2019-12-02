COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley took to Twitter Monday to announce he will not return to USC for his final season.
December 2, 2019
Bentley’s 2019 season ended in the first game when he suffered a foot injury and had to have surgery.
He said he plans to graduate from USC at the end of this semester and then transfer to another school, where he can have another year of sports eligibility.
"This is one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make. Leaving this incredible university is extremely difficult," Bentley said on Twitter. "I will forever be grateful to the coaches, professors, administrators and my teammates of this great school."
Bentley had 626 completions for 1,002 yards and 55 touchdowns as a Gamecock.
(1) comment
Good luck to you Jake. Can't blame you my man. You and Gamecock Nation deserve better.
