South Carolina Vanderbilt Football

CORRECTS DATE South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) passes against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

 Mark Zaleski

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley took to Twitter Monday to announce he will not return to USC for his final season.

Bentley’s 2019 season ended in the first game when he suffered a foot injury and had to have surgery.

He said he plans to graduate from USC at the end of this semester and then transfer to another school, where he can have another year of sports eligibility.

"This is one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make. Leaving this incredible university is extremely difficult," Bentley said on Twitter. "I will forever be grateful to the coaches, professors, administrators and my teammates of this great school."

Bentley had  626 completions for 1,002 yards and 55 touchdowns as a Gamecock.

RELATED - South Carolina demotes OC, fires 2 assistants

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

rthomp
rthomp

Good luck to you Jake. Can't blame you my man. You and Gamecock Nation deserve better.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.