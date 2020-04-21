ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson County dispatchers confirm crews are on scene after a car reportedly collided with a golf cart Tuesday afternoon.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that the accident occurred around 12:13 p.m. on Harbin Drive.
Injuries have been reported, though details remain limited.
We have a crew en route and are working to learn more.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
