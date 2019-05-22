GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A popular bar and restaurant in downtown Greenville has reopened their rooftop to customers.
Earlier this month, Ink N Ivy shut down their third floor and roof after structural concerns were raised by Greenville city officials. The third floor, named Vine Nightclub, was of particular concern to the Johnston Design Group. The group evaluated the structure in November 2018 and said intense dancing in the nightclub contributed to accelerated deterioration of the exterior load-bearing brick walls. They suggested that Ink N Ivy's owners, Bottle Cap Group, either cease dance activity on the third floor or take action to halt the deterioration.
The city then revoked the occupancy of Vine Nightclub and the rooftop until further notice.
While no word was given on when Vine and the roof would re-open during a May 2 meeting with the city council design board, Ink N Ivy took to Instagram to celebrate on Wednesday. The caption on their photo reads "After four weeks of being closed, our rooftop will finally open tomorrow!! Stop by to see the new renovations after 4 PM for happy hour!"
