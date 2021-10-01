John Hodge (1)

Tribute for the Inman Fire Chief who recently passed away (October 1, 2021)
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Inman community is mourning the loss of Fire Chief John Hodge who passed away recently.

The Inman Community Fire Department shared the news of his passing via Facebook on Friday afternoon. 

