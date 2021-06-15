INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The American Heart Association announced that a beagle in Inman has been named as one of its national mascots.
According to a release, the beagle named Thoreau is owned by Kit Clark and her husband. The Clarks adopted Thoreau in Spring of 2020, the association says.
The beagle was chosen as one of four mascots that AHA will highlight this summer during its "Best Friends Fridays" campaign, according to the association.
In the release, Kit says that Thoreau has been a benefit to her health in numerous ways.
"He's been instrumental in my emotional and mental health. My stress level was very high. I honestly don't believe I would have made it through that time without him.”
The Clarks also like to take Thoreau on hikes through parks and mountains, according to the American Heart Association.
AHA says that Kit was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, and she says that the diagnosis was a "lightbulb moment" for her to live a full life.
The release says that Thoreau's namesake is famed poet Henry David Thoreau.
