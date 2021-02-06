INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after removing an ankle monitor he was required to wear on home detention.
According to a report from the sheriff's office, Russell Cannon was required to wear the monitor after a previous conviction on charges of first degree domestic violence and threatening the life of a public official.
Deputies say that Cannon was spotted along Mandy's Meadow Dr. before fleeing into the woods.
Cannon was located shortly after a K9 track and transported to the Sparatanburg County Detention Center where he was served with an escape warrant, according to the sheriff's office.
