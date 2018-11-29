SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette said an Inman man will spend the rest of his life behind bars without parole for beating and stabbing another man to death.
A jury found Roy Gene Sutherland, 35, guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a four-day trial.
Sutherland stabbed and beat Lanham Joseph Wood, 57, of Cedar Spring Road to death on Jan. 6.
Deputies arrived to find Wood lying at the back door of a neighbor’s home with multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head. Before being taken to the hospital, Wood told deputies he was attacked by man and a woman who gave him a ride home in a U-Haul truck after getting a Kerosene container filled.
Three days later, deputies stopped the U-Haul truck and found Sutherland and a woman inside. Blood found in the truck matched Wood’s DNA.
During the investigation, deputies also found a pair of shoes belonging to Sutherland with more blood on them.
