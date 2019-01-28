INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) The Buncombe County District Attorney announced Monday that a man charged with voluntary manslaughter had pleaded guilty.
Andrew Zapf, 34, of Inman was charged in the death of Jerry Darrell Langford back in 2016.
Langford was found dead in his home by police on May 10, 2016 after a 911 caller said he had been drinking the night before and hadn't woken up.
An autopsy found that Langford had bruises, cuts and scrapes covering his head. There were also signs of brain bleeding and multiple fractured ribs.
"These injuries are suggestive of a sudden, crushing force applied to the torso," Dr. Harold Schutte, a Buncombe County medical examiner, wrote in the report.
Witnesses also reported Langford had suddenly fallen to the floor after standing up.
Langford's injuries were "not consistent with a single fall toward the ground," Schutte wrote.
Zapf was charged with first-degree murder, though his sentence was later reduced to voluntary manslaughter.
He has been sentenced to 6-9 years (80-107 months) in the NC Department of Adult Corrections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.