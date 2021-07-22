SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Inman man has been sentenced after he shot at two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers who were trying to stop him for a minor traffic violation, according to Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette.
Andrey Khorzhevskiy, 22, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of probation, according to Barnette.
Khorzhevskiy was initially charged with two counts of first-degree assault and battery, discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to stop for a blue light and siren and receiving stolen goods.
Circuit Judge Mark Hayes also issued three consecutive 10-year sentences once Khorzhevskiy finishes his 20-year sentence and five-year probation.
Troopers initially tried to pull Khorzhesvkiy for a defected headlight near the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 292.
Khorzhevskiy kept driving, however, and crossed the centerline fo the road. As he crossed lake Bowen on Highway 9, he slowed down and shot at the troopers six times out the back window.
Troopers stopped their pursuit and Khorzhevskiy was seen driving toward the North Carolina state line. He then abandoned the vehicle on private property in Polk County.
Deputies used a fingerprint from the car to help them arrest Khorhevskiy. When he was arrested, initially claimed he let someone else borrow the car. He later changed his story to say he was driving but a female passenger shot at the troopers. He identified the woman and investigators learned she was in jail in Rutherfordton when the pursuit happened.
