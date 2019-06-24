Chesnee, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Inman man received a 25-year prison sentence today after he admitted to sneaking into his former workplace while the business was closed and trying to shoot a former co-worker, the solicitor says.
Sheriff Chuck Wright said it took place on Nov. 8, 2018, at Eggers Funeral Home in Chesnee.
It happened just after 9 a.m.
Sheriff Wright said the suspect was a former employee who entered the funeral home before anyone else arrived, using a key he had access to as an employee. The suspect turned off the alarm and waited for other employees to enter.
Wright said the suspect had an AR-style rifle and tried to fire at the first employee who entered, but the gun malfunctioned.
"The gun jammed, thank God," Wright said.
Wright said took the suspect changed the magazine and fired another shot, which bounced off the floor and into the wall, missing the intended target.
The victim texted another colleague and asked him call 911.
The suspect did not tell deputies if he was targeting a specific person.
The sheriff said the gun's jamming was an example of God's intervention.
“This is just another way the good Lord looked out for someone who didn’t need to get hurt," Wright said.
He added, "If the gun didn’t jam, we’d have a totally different story here, today.”
Wright later identified the suspect as Gregory Scott Greene.
Lt. Kevin Bobo said in a news release that Green admitted his involvement when interviewed by investigators.
"From an interview with one of our investigators, the suspect said he has been disgruntled with the funeral home since his employment there was terminated last month," Bobo said. "He told our investigator today he got his nerve up to go back there for some sort of revenge and used a key he never relinquished to enter the back door and turn off the alarm."
Greene, 51, of Inman was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace.
FOX Carolina spoke with Betty Eggers, the owner of the funeral home. Eggers said that the incident prompting the funeral home to call law enforcement involved a former employee.
Eggers, who would not go into details of what exactly happened, told FOX Carolina that she feels God intervened and said, "Thank God everyone is OK, and praise God no one was hurt."
Eggers said the suspect was for former employee who quit on his own.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Greene minutes later when he attempted to drive away from the business in his truck. The assault rifle was found in the truck.
After he was taken into custody, Greene told deputies he was upset about leaving his job at the business a month earlier.
The incident also prompted the lockdown of two Spartanburg County District 2 schools.
ONE YEAR LATER
Gregory Scott Green pleaded guilty to attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the solicitor released on June 24th.
Circuit Judge Lee Alford issued a 20-year sentence on the attempted murder and kidnapping charges. A consecutive 5-year sentence was ordered on the gun charge.
Quick thinking and the actions of the victim prevented a tragedy from occurring,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said.
Greene’s prior criminal record included convictions for driving under the influence and public disorderly conduct.
