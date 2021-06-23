INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- An Inman police K-9 officer has passed away, according to a Facebook post from Inman City Hall.
According to the post, Officer Rhea served with the Inman Police Department for over five years.
City Hall says that her memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 24 at Free Will Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m.
MORE NEWS: Supreme Court sides with high school cheerleader who cursed online
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.