INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Inman police officers are responding to reports of an armed robbery at a local Dollar General Sunday evening.
Spartanburg County dispatchers confirmed to FOX Carolina officers were alerted to the scene around 7:50 p.m. at the store on Asheville Highway.
Officers are working the scene right now.
A FOX Carolina crew is en route to gather more information.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
