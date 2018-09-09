Law enforcement at Dollar General in Inman

Police and deputies on the scene of the reported armed robbery at the Dollar General in Inman on Sunday. (FOX Carolina/ September 9, 2018)

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Inman police officers are responding to reports of an armed robbery at a local Dollar General Sunday evening.

Spartanburg County dispatchers confirmed to FOX Carolina officers were alerted to the scene around 7:50 p.m. at the store on Asheville Highway.

Officers are working the scene right now.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

