Inman Police send warnings after multiple coyote sightings
- Tresia Bowles
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man caught a coyote making dinner out of his chickens on Thursday.
Inman Police are now warning people near the area to keep their small animals inside as they continue to look for the dog.
Chief Keith Tucker says they usually get about one report a year.
"We usually don't have many coyote reports," Tucker said.
That was until this week. Tucker says they've had two reported sightings within days. One instance was near North Main Street and Miller Street.
"He had some chickens. The coyote, actually, got into the chicken pen and, unfortunately, killed some of his chickens," said Tucker.
Another sighting was on North Main Street near Littlefield Street. Residents, like Robin Hollenbach are taking heed.
"What we're going to do is, I'm going to use bear spray and probably take a golf club. Not that I know—I don't know if that would help me any, but I'm just going to just take some extra precautions that I wouldn't normally take; but just to be careful," said Hollenbach.
Hollenbach says she believes her neighbor a few houses down were the chicken coup victims.
Tucker says they've added a camera to the home to see if the coyote returns.
"We were getting different types of traps we're trying to get so we can contain the animal and release it somewhere," Tucker said.
However, Greg Lucas with the state's Department of Natural Resources says relocating the coyote likely won't put a stop to the coyote's hunt for dinner. They're seen in every county in the state year-round.
"It deals with wildlife diseases and moving things around form place to place. So, when coyotes are trapped, they have to be destroyed. They can't be relocated," said Lucas.
Lucas says some homeowners can take care of the problem themselves, as some people like to hunt coyotes.
"If you live outside the city limits, you can trap coyotes within 100 yards of your property. You can also shoot them," Lucas said.
Lucas says coyotes aren't really a threat to humans. Jut their prey. For example, they may hunt small cats and dogs.
"I'm not afraid. I don't feel there's any threat to humans. I just think that we need to watch out for our animals," Hollenbach said.
Lucas says the DNR can come out and take care of the coyote for you for a fee.
Otherwise, Tucker says dial 911 to report a sighting to police. He says they'll shoot it if the canine is a threat.
And be sure to check your city's laws about hunting coyotes and shooting within city limits.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.