Inman woman calls on Alexa to help scare attacker

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) An Inman woman wanted to keep her identity hidden when she spoke with FOX Carolina, but she did share pictures of a bruised cheek from a punch, and scratches on her neck and arms from what she calls a traumatic attack.
“You can’t trust anyone these days," she said.
The woman says a man drove up to her family business and asked a question.
"He said he needed some information about a quote," she explained.
She told him she needed to get a pen and paper and would be back, but he followed her and pushed his way inside.
“Locked the door and just pretty much- I said, ‘Okay let’s go back outside,’ He said, ‘no.' He picked me up and threw me on the ottoman. Then I bounced off the ottoman into the floor in between the couch and ottoman," she said.
According to the incident report, the man pulled he by her arms to try and get her on a couch.
“I can’t remember what was going through my head, it just happened so fast," she said.
And that's when she called on her virtual assistant, Alexa.
“I just said, ‘Alexa, call 911.' I use her for everything, So that was just like - hey maybe Alexa," she said.
The tech tool became a bodyguard and her attacker got up and ran. Investigators with the Inman Police Department are looking for the man. The report also states he took off in an older model gold/silver Toyota Camry with one blue door on the rear passenger side of the car.
And even though the woman is recovering from bruises and scratches, her emotional scars may take some time to heal.
“Just be wary of any strangers," she said.
