PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SC Department of Corrections said SLED and the Greenville County coroner are investigating the death of a prison inmate at Perry Correctional.
The SCDC said Keishawn Omar McManus was found dead in his cell Friday morning a suspected suicide.
McManus, 27, was serving 41 years for two counts of voluntary manslaughter out of Lancaster County.
He was not due to be released until 2034.
