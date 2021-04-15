ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Abbeville Sheriff's Office say an inmate escaped earlier today.
Deputies say the inmate slipped out of his handcuffs and took off. The inmate is on he roof of Pro Towels on 28 Hwy.
Deputies were able to get the inmate and his is now in custody.
