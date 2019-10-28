FORSYTH, GA (FOX Carolina) – The Georgia Department of Corrections said a man who was serving a life sentence for rapes and child molestation in Gwinett County was accidentally released from prison.
Officials said on October 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m., inmate Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was “released in error” from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia.
The Georgia Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit and US Marshals are trying to hunt him down.
Officials ask anyone who sees the felon to not approach and to call 911 immediately.
Munoz-Mendez was sentenced for rapes in2010 and 2012 and aggravated child molestation in 2010, per online prison records.
