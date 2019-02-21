Rutherford, NC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said an inmate who went missing from Rutherford Correctional Center was back in custody
The inmate, identified as Jeremy Fincannon, was discovered to be missing after a 7:30 a.m. routine count of offenders on Thursday morning.
Fincannon, 22, is 6 feet tall, 171 lbs. with blond hair and blue eyes originally from Rutherford County.
He was serving a term of five years and six months as a habitual felon after convictions for assault. He was admitted to prison on Jan. 25, 2017. He was scheduled for release on Sept. 16, 2019.
Around 1:40 p.m., Rutherford County deputies announced that Fincannon had been found and taken back into custody.
