COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Every day is different for the men and women in the National Guard. However, their mission always remains the same, protecting this country. NORAD, North American Aerospace Defense Command counts on the National Air Guard to track any possible threats around North America.
It will no different Super Bowl Sunday as they make sure fans keep their eyes only on ball, while they keep their eyes on the skies.
Tuesday, Fox Carolina's Shale Remien got an opportunity to fly on a KC-135 with these airmen. A KC-135 is a tanker aircraft responsible for re-fueling F-16 fighter jets.
One pilot called the sound of a jet "the sound of freedom."
"We all have a love for country and that doesn't go away," Craig Henry said. Henry is one of the pilots who operates the massive KC-135.
He said the plane is not supported with hydrolic assistance, rather it is still run with cables and pulleys. Henry said this tanker is more than 60 years old and he is literally in the pilot's seat making every move and decision.
People going about their lives on the ground may not always be able to see them, but these airmen are right above you; protecting the land of the free and the home of the brave.
"This is been an honor for me to serve my country," Andrew Weber said. "It's just something in my soul that makes me keep coming back. I dreamed as a child to be in the Air Force; growing up my grandfather was a fighter pilot."
Now Boom operator on the KC-135, Andrew Weber is giving these F-16 fighter pilots that came after his grandfather their wings.
He is in charge of lining up to the fighter jet and re-fueling so they can continue missions, or continue to fly for a long duration of time.
Weber will pour about 1500 gallons of fuel into a fighter jet at a time.
"Their gas is just as important as the weapons on their wings right?" Henry said. "If they can get up and fly, then they have to land."
The airmen said on Super Bowl Sunday, there is a possibility they will use a KC-135 to help protect the American skies.
They said they will going through 'dress rehearsals,' an operation called Falcon Virgo Wednesday to get geared up for the big game.
The fighter pilots wouldn't go into details of the mission but they all say they have fun with the job and it is very humbling.
