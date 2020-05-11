ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Some of them came to fellowship, while others celebrated a birthday, or just a good meal.
“I was definitely surprised by how it affected the economy and your everyday life,” Meghan Tavernier said.
Like many, Tavernier didn’t initially know much about the coronavirus, only that it kept her away rom those she loves.
“It’s just nice to get out and be able to come have a drink and relax a little bit, you know being cooped up in the house,” Tavernier said.
Now that South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster lifted an order that closed in inside dining for restaurants, they’re able to have a meal inside Tucker’s Restaurant in Anderson.
“Now, when I’m able to go out I’m going to enjoy that time and appreciate it more with who you’re spending it with,” Tavernier said.
Hamid Mohsseni owns Tucker’s Restaurant.
“It was extremely devastating,” Mohsseni said.
“We lost 90 percent of our revenue during this period.”
He says take-out and patio seating got things cooking and now he’s ready to welcome customers inside under new social distancing guidelines.
“The middle booth will not be seated, so every other booth we seat. On the table we made sure that the tables are not too close, we put do not seat,” Mohsseni said.
There aren’t any sauces, or salt and pepper shakers on tables and only paper napkins will be used.
“So, everything has to be sanitized and brought to customers and also when you take it back up, it has to be sanitized,” Mohsseni said.
He says he’s also serving up safety. So, diners like Tavernier can relax and enjoy their meals.
